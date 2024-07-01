New iPhone 16 Series to Feature Longer Lasting Batteries in Stainless Steel Case

iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in the coming months with improvements in battery capacity. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, will feature better battery life due to increased energy density in the batteries. Apple plans to use a stainless steel case to accommodate the improved battery capacity, while also meeting the European Union’s mandate for replaceable smartphone batteries.

New iPhone battery could be up to 10 percent denser

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the adoption of stainless steel casing for iPhone batteries will allow for a higher cell density in the battery cells, achieving a five to ten percent increase. This change not only meets safety requirements but also helps Apple comply with EU regulations.

Kuo previously hinted that the use of stainless steel casings will simplify battery replacements and Sunway is expected to be a major supplier of these casings for the new iPhone 16 series.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 suggest features like larger screens, a new action button, and AI-powered functions. The iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be powered by an A18 Pro chip, while the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could run on an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 3nm process.

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than its predecessor, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a 6.9-inch screen.