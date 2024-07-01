Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: A Welcome Return

In Short:
Xiaomi is celebrating 10 years in India with the launch of the 14 Civi, targeting the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment. The smartphone boasts a premium look, Leica-tuned cameras, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and HyperOS based on Android 14. While the battery performance may not exceed the competition, the overall package makes the Xiaomi 14 Civi a top choice for those looking for a smartphone under Rs. 50,000.
Xiaomi is all set to hit the 10-year milestone in India this July. The company has recently launched the Xiaomi 14 Civi, targeting the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment. The device is positioned as a premium offering with a flagship-like design and features to compete with rivals in the same price range.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Aesthetically pleasing [Design]
- Dimensions – 157.20×72.77×7.45mm
- Weight – 179.3 grams
- Colours – Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black
The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a premium design with metal frames and aesthetic elements for convenient one-handed usage. The device comes in three color options, each offering a unique design element.
With a focus on design balance and comfort, the Xiaomi 14 Civi stands out with its lightweight and slim profile. The device’s sleek body and symmetrical design offer a premium look and feel, making it stand out in its price segment.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Small but mighty [Display]
- 6.55-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 3000nits peak brightness
The Xiaomi 14 Civi sports a vibrant AMOLED display with a quad-curved design, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. With a high refresh rate and peak brightness, the display is ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: As good as it gets [Camera]
- Main – 50MP with f/1.63 aperture and OIS
- Telephoto – 50MP with f/1.98 aperture & 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Selfie – 32MP primary sensor & 32MP ultra-wide selfie camera
The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes equipped with Leica-tuned cameras that deliver impressive performance in various lighting conditions. The device excels in capturing detailed photos with accurate colors and exposure, making it a standout in its price range.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Plenty to like [Performance]
- Processor – Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform
- RAM and storage – 8GB + 256GB & 12GB + 512GB
- LPDDR5X RAM & UFS 4.0 storage
Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers smooth performance and seamless multitasking capabilities. The device is optimized for gaming and multimedia, providing a snappy user experience.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Verdict
The Xiaomi 14 Civi presents a compelling package for users looking for a premium smartphone under Rs. 50,000. With a focus on design, display, camera, performance, and battery life, the device offers a well-rounded experience that competes with top offerings in its price segment.
If you’re in the market for a feature-rich smartphone at an affordable price, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is worth considering over other alternatives like the OnePlus 12R and Samsung Galaxy A55.