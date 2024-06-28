CMF Phone 1 Specs Revealed: Launch on July 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset

CMF Phone 1 is all set to launch on July 8 alongside CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. The upcoming handset from Nothing’s sub-brand is creating buzz in the budget segment. Recent teasers from CMF have revealed that the phone will be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity processor and will feature 8GB of RAM. It will also come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

CMF Phone 1 chipset, memory details confirmed

In a recent post on X, CMF confirmed that the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. This octa-core chipset has outperformed several other chipsets on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The Dimensity 7300 chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm Gen 2 process and brings Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, dual 5G connectivity options, and support for 4K video recording.

The phone will also have 8GB of RAM and the memory can virtually be expanded up to 16GB using CMF’s RAM Booster technology.

CMF Phone 1 launch details

The launch event for CMF Phone 1 is scheduled for July 8 and will start at 2:30pm IST. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Leaked information suggests that the phone will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP52-rated build. The expected price for CMF Phone 1 is under Rs. 20,000.