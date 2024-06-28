New Oppo Reno 12F 5G Revealed with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Specs

Oppo has launched a new phone, the Reno 12F 5G, which is part of the Reno 12 series. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and AI features. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and AI-based camera features. It is available in two colour options, but the price and availability details are yet to be announced.

Oppo launches Reno 12F 5G, a new addition to the Reno 12 series

Oppo has recently unveiled the Reno 12F 5G as the latest member of the Reno 12 series, joining the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. This new phone comes in two attractive color options and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It boasts several AI features such as AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G also features a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging support, and an IP64-rated build.

While the price and availability details of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G have not been disclosed yet, the device is currently listed on Oppo’s global website in Amber Orange and Olive Green color variants.

For reference, the Oppo Reno 12 is priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs. 44,700) and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is priced at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12F runs on ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,200nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also includes AI-powered features such as AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also offers AI-based camera features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 12F 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and more. It is equipped with a range of sensors and supports authentication through fingerprint and face recognition. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, capable of charging from 0 to 100 percent in 71 minutes.

Overall, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G brings a host of impressive features and specifications, making it a notable addition to the Oppo Reno lineup.