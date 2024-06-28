Oppo A3 to Debut July 2 with Teased Design and Colour Options

Oppo A3 is scheduled to be launched in China next week, with the smartphone brand teasing the design of the upcoming A series device on Weibo. Official images of the Oppo A3 showcase a design similar to the Oppo A3 Pro released in April in China. The phone features a flat display with a hole punch cutout and will be available in three color options. It is anticipated that the Oppo A3 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset and include a 6.7-inch display.

The Oppo A3 will be unveiled on July 2 in China at 2:30pm (12:00pm IST). Pre-orders for the phone are now being accepted through Oppo’s official website, as well as other online channels like JD, Tmall, and Douyin. The device will come in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) color variants.

Official images of the Oppo A3 display a flat design with a hole punch cutout in the center. Oppo is emphasizing the durability of the device in the latest teasers, claiming that the straight screen and curved middle frame make it more resistant to falls. The phone is said to be the first to feature Oppo’s Crystal Shield glass and has a thickness of 7.15mm.

Oppo A3 specifications (Rumored)

Oppo has not disclosed specifications for the Oppo A3, but recent leaks suggest it will come with a 6.7-inch display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. It may also feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.