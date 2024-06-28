Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased; Live Images of New Model Leaked

Lava Blaze X is set to be launched in India soon. The company has teased an upcoming Blaze X handset without providing a specific launch date. Additionally, a leaked image of a new Lava smartphone, believed to be from the Blaze series, has appeared online. Although the full name of this model is not yet known, the leaked image gives a glimpse of the back panel design of the possible upcoming device from the company.

Lava Blaze X India Launch

Lava India has been dropping teasers hinting at the imminent launch of a new smartphone. The teasers showcase the side profile images of the handset, featuring a curved display and a raised rear camera module. Notably, the volume rocker and power buttons are visible on the right edge of the phone. Another teaser image from the company shows a top view of the upcoming Lava smartphone, indicating a centred circular rear camera module.

Furthermore, a microsite on Amazon confirms the name “Blaze X” for the upcoming product.

Lava Blaze Phone Design Leak

An image of an alleged upcoming Lava Blaze handset has been leaked by 91Mobiles. The image shows a rear panel with a round, centre-aligned camera module. While the specific model name is not disclosed, the design and color options suggest that it could be the upcoming Blaze handset.

Leaked hands-on image of a Lava Blaze handset

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The leaked image indicates that the Lava Blaze X might sport a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The camera module is black, contrasting with the beige back panel, and the engraving on the bottom confirms 5G connectivity for the handset.