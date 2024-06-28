OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh battery: Price, Specs

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was launched in China with a 50MP triple rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Glacier battery, and up to 24GB RAM. Prices start from CNY 3,199 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The phone also offers 120Hz AMOLED display, Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1, and 100W wired fast charging. It is available in three colors and supports 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Launched in China

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was officially launched in China on Thursday. This new handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, it boasts a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone offers up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. This latest addition joins the OnePlus Ace 3 and Ace 3V models introduced earlier this year in January and March, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Price

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is available in China at varying price points. The 12GB + 256GB option starts at CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 36,700). Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,200), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600), and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500), respectively. Please note that these prices are applicable to the green and titanium versions only. The handset is offered in three color options: Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver.

The Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition variant of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is listed with two RAM and storage configurations priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,800) for the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB options, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits of local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, running on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

The device is backed by a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The battery technology promises increased capacity with reduced size compared to previous generations. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.