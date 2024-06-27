New renders show Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in three color options

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 where new foldables and wearables will be showcased. Leaked renders suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in blue, pink, and titanium colors with a squared-off design similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, triple rear camera setup, and 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung has officially confirmed the date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, with reservations now open for the new foldable devices and wearables. As the launch date approaches, leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have made their way online, hinting at the potential color options for the device. The new images reveal a squared-off design for this book-style foldable phone, resembling the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is depicted in three different shades, featuring a triple rear camera setup and a hole punch inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colorways and design leaked

Recent leaks by tipster Passionategeekz have unveiled new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, showcasing a design that closely aligns with previous leaks. The images display the phone in blue, pink, and titanium color options, highlighting sharp edges and a squared-off look instead of the usual rounded design. This new aesthetic may have drawn inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design. Despite these changes, the overall design remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with the inclusion of a hole punch cutout on the inner display and three camera rings on the rear.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10 in Paris, with a livestream available on YouTube and Samsung’s social channels at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). The event will focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with expected announcements for the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (leaked)

Rumored specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, along with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera on the inner screen. Additionally, a 4,400mAh battery is expected to power the device.