Newly Launched: Oppo A3 with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and 5,000mAh Battery – Price and Specs

Oppo A3, a new smartphone in the A-series, was launched in China with notable features like Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 50MP dual rear camera. It comes in three colors and is priced at CNY 1,599 for 8GB + 256GB version. The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and IP65-rated build. Pre-orders are available with sales starting from July 5.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A3 in China, following the release of the Oppo A3 Pro a few months earlier. The Oppo A3 comes in three different color options and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also features a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 45W charging support, and an IP65-rated build.

Oppo A3 Price

The Oppo A3 is priced at CNY 1,599 for the 8GB + 256GB version, which is approximately Rs. 18,000. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs. 21,000) and CNY 2,099 (Rs. 25,000) respectively. It is available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black colors. The device is currently open for pre-orders on the Oppo online store in China and will be available for sale from July 5.

Oppo A3 Specifications

The Oppo A3 is a dual-SIM device running on ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device also sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It includes connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port, along with various sensors and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A3 boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, offering up to four years of durability. The fast charging technology claims to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, providing 1.53 hours of video playback with just 10 minutes of charging.