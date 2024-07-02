Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Teased for India Launch, Possible Sale on Amazon Prime Day

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M35 5G with the Exynos 1380 chipset in select global markets and is now planning to bring it to India. Amazon has hinted at the handset’s arrival during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The phone features a 6.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will likely be priced similarly to the variant in Brazil.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with the Exynos 1380 chipset was launched in select global markets in May. Now, Samsung is planning to introduce this M series smartphone in India. Although an exact launch date has not been revealed, Amazon has hinted at the arrival of the handset. It is expected to be launched during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The Galaxy M35 5G comes with a powerful 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G to be available on Amazon

Amazon has teased the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G in India through a banner on its website. The smartphone is expected to be available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 scheduled from July 20 to July 21. While the exact launch date and time have not been disclosed, interested buyers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the e-commerce website for updates.

In Brazil, the Galaxy M35 5G is priced at BRL 2,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, available in Dark Blue, Grey, and Light Blue color options. Samsung is expected to offer the device in a similar price range in India.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G specifications

The global variant of the Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.