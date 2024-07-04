Introducing Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC & 4″ Cover Display: Price & Specs in India

In Short:

Motorola launched the Razr 50 Ultra in India with a 4-inch cover display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and 4,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs. 99,999, it will be available during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale with a special discount. Features include a dual outer camera setup, 32-megapixel inner camera, 5G connectivity, and 4,000mAh battery supporting fast charging. The phone runs on Android 14.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been launched in India, marking the debut of the latest clamshell-style foldable handset by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker. This device comes with a larger 4-inch cover display compared to last year’s Razr 40 Ultra. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra also boasts an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. The smartphone was initially introduced in China and select global markets last month, alongside the more affordable Razr 50 model.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India and Availability

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options. The device is set to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 event in India scheduled for July 20 to July 21. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone through Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. As a special offer, customers can avail of an early bird discount of Rs. 5,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 94,999. Additionally, there is an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 for select bank card payments. The device also offers no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000 per month, along with bundled offers from Jio.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications