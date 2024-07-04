Realme GT 6 Key Specs & Colors Unveiled Before China Launch; Seen on TENAA

In Short:

Realme is all set to launch the GT 6 in China on July 7. Teasers on Weibo reveal the new flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, S1+ 8T LTPO display with crystal armor glass, and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support. It will be available in Light Year White and Storm Purple colors, with a special Moon Exploration edition. The phone has appeared on TENAA with key specs and photos. Launching in China on July 9.

The Realme GT 6 is scheduled to be officially launched in the Chinese market on July 7. Leading up to the launch, Realme has released several teasers on Weibo, unveiling the key specifications and design of its new flagship device.

Realme GT 6 key specifications teased

The latest teasers posted by Realme on Weibo confirm that the Realme GT 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and feature an S1+ 8T LTPO display by BOE. The device will sport a new crystal armour glass for protection against scratches, and the display is said to enhance touch accuracy and performance in low brightness conditions. Realme GT 6 is expected to offer a peak brightness of 6,000nits and 1,600nits in auto mode.

The Realme GT 6 will be available in Light Year White and Storm Purple color options, with a special Moon Exploration edition featuring a black finish and star track texture design.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 6 will be equipped with a 5,800mAh dual-cell Silicon-Carbon battery supporting 120W SuperVOOC charging. The battery is claimed to have a lifespan of four years, with fast-charging capabilities allowing the device to reach 50 percent charge in just 12 minutes. In comparison, the Indian variant of the device has a 5,500mAh battery with the same 120W fast charging support.

Realme GT 6 surfaces on TENAA

A new Realme phone with the model number RMX3800 has appeared on TENAA. This model, potentially the Chinese edition of Realme GT 6, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It offers RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB, along with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor.

According to the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 6 includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.02 x 76.07 x 8.43mm and weighs 206.7 grams. Early photos of the phone are also included in the listing.

The Realme GT 6 is currently available in India starting at Rs. 40,999. The official launch in China is set for July 9 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). More details about the device are expected to emerge in the coming days.