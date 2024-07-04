Reviewing the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: The Pursuit of Perfection

Motorola Unveils Razr 50 Ultra – A Detailed Look

Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra was a groundbreaking device in the world of foldable phones when it was launched in July 2023. Its innovative design forced other manufacturers to rethink cover display technology. Even the competition from Oppo and Samsung could not match the seamless experience offered by Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra.

Razr 50 Ultra Overview

Motorola has now introduced the Razr 50 Ultra in 2024, an updated version of its clamshell foldable device. While it may look similar at first, a closer inspection reveals numerous improvements and enhancements.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate

The design of the Razr 50 Ultra remains largely unchanged, with the addition of vegan leather rear panels in new colors. The improved hinge promises a smoother experience and better durability against dust. Additionally, the phone now carries an IPX8 certification for water resistance.

The 4.0-inch cover display has been revamped with a higher resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The removal of the hinge assembly from the display’s top results in a cleaner and more seamless appearance.

The cover display on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra now offers edge-to-edge display with a thin bezel

Enhancements and Features

The software on the Razr 50 Ultra has also been refined, with a new Android 14-based Hello UI and integration of Google’s Gemini AI. The cover display now supports a pinch-to-zoom-out gesture and allows for more practical use without needing to open the main display.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the device offers improved performance with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera setup includes upgraded 50MP rear sensors and a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The Razr 50 Ultra comes equipped with a larger 4,000mAh battery, LTPO display technology, and a more power-efficient processor, promising enhanced battery life. The device supports both wired (68W) and wireless (15W) charging options.

Motorola includes a charger, Moto Buds+ TWS, and eco-friendly case in the box

Pricing and Conclusion

The Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 and comes bundled with premium accessories. Motorola aims to address previous shortcomings and deliver an improved foldable experience. A comprehensive review will provide insights into the device’s performance and capabilities.