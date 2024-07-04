Lava Blaze X 5G launching in India next week, teaser reveals 64MP camera

In Short:

Lava has announced that their new smartphone, Blaze X 5G, will launch in India next week. The handset is expected to have a 64-megapixel camera and up to 16GB of RAM. The launch date is on July 10 and it will be exclusively available on Amazon during the Prime Day sale on July 20 and 21. The smartphone will also have a curved display, metal build, and 5G connectivity.

Lava Blaze X 5G to Launch in India Next Week

The Lava Blaze X 5G is set to make its debut in India next week, as announced by the company via social media on Wednesday. While the handset was teased last month, specifics regarding its specifications or the exact launch timeline have been kept under wraps. However, according to a teaser, the upcoming smartphone from Lava is expected to sport a 64-megapixel camera and up to 16GB of RAM. Additionally, a microsite dedicated to its launch has been set up on Amazon.

Lava Blaze X 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a tweet shared by Lava on X (formerly Twitter), the release date of the Blaze X 5G was revealed, along with a brief teaser video showcasing some of its features. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched on July 10 at 12pm IST and will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon during the Prime Day sale happening on July 20 and July 21.

The Lava Blaze X 5G is depicted with a circular camera module at the rear, accommodating dual cameras and an LED flash. The camera unit also bears an inscription that reads “64MP,” indicating the primary sensor. The teaser further suggests that the device may feature up to 16GB of RAM, with 8GB physical RAM and an option to add an additional 8GB virtually.

While detailed specifications are yet to be confirmed, the handset showcases a curved display on the front with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side of the device, while the bottom may house the speaker grilles, SIM tray, and USB Type-C port. The handset appears to have a metal build frame and is expected to be available in grey and black/blue colour options.

True to its name, the Lava Blaze X 5G will offer 5G connectivity upon its release and is anticipated to expand the Blaze series, which already includes smartphones such as Blaze Curve, Blaze 2, and Blaze 2 Pro.