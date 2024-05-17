New Rs 3333 Plan from Reliance Jio Includes FanCode Subscription

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 3333 prepaid plan which includes 2.5GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. This plan also offers a free subscription to FanCode sports streaming platform, along with JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Users can avail unlimited 5G data with this plan. The Rs 2999 plan is similar to this, but does not include the FanCode subscription.

Reliance Jio has silently introduced a new Rs 3333 prepaid plan for its subscribers. This plan includes a complimentary subscription to FanCode, a sports streaming platform that covers cricket, football, Formula 1, and more. Users will have access to FanCode for free with this plan, which typically requires a separate purchase of either a monthly pass for Rs 200 or a yearly pass for Rs 999.

The Rs 3333 plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan has a validity of 365 days, translating to a total of 912.5GB of data for users. In addition to this, subscribers will also enjoy access to FanCode, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The FanCode subscription is valid for a full year and is accessible through the JioTV mobile app.

Furthermore, users can benefit from unlimited 5G data with this plan. It can be easily recharged through the official website or mobile app of Jio. Another similar plan offered by Jio is the Rs 2999 plan, which also includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, along with unlimited 5G data. The key differentiator between the two plans is the inclusion of the FanCode subscription in the Rs 3333 plan.

If you have intentions to get a FanCode subscription soon, the Rs 3333 plan could be a suitable choice for you.