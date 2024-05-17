TRAI Chairman Discusses Telecom News

BSNL and Vodafone Idea are showing positive signs with government support. TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti mentioned that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out 5G networks. Government provided Rs 3.2 lakh crore to BSNL. Vodafone Idea recently concluded Rs 18,000 crore FPO. Having four healthy telecom players is good for consumers and industry health.

Positive Signs for BSNL and Vodafone Idea in Telecom Sector

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the country’s third-largest private telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) have started showing “positive signs” according to a senior official of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Government Support and Industry Resilience

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, mentioned in a panel discussion that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already rolled out their 5G networks in all licensed service areas (LSAs). He highlighted that BSNL and Vi have also started showing positive signs with the government’s financial support.

The government has provided approximately Rs 3.2 lakh crore to BSNL in three tranches to revive the telecom PSU. Lahoti emphasized the importance of having a public sector player in the telecom sector for positive results.

Vi’s Path to Recovery

Regarding Vi’s recent Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), the official noted that the industry and the public have shown confidence in the company. Vi is now on the path to recovery, which is seen as a positive development for the industry and consumers.

Industry Health and Consumer Benefit

Lahoti concluded by stating that having four healthy players in the telecom sector is beneficial for both consumers and the overall health of the industry. The support from the government and industry resilience are key factors in the positive trajectory of BSNL and Vi.