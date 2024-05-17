PLDT secures PHP 4B green loan for expanding fiber network

PLDT has secured a 4 billion pesos green loan from Metrobank for digital expansion, marking its second green loan. The loan will be used to expand its fiber footprint, promoting a faster and reliable internet experience in an energy-efficient manner. PLDT’s decarbonization roadmap aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Fiber-optic technology is crucial for its energy-efficient network, consuming less energy compared to traditional infrastructure.



Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) has secured a green loan from Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) worth 4 billion pesos. The company confirmed that this is its first green loan secured from a local financial institution in a disclosure to The Philippine Stock Exchange recently. This is the company’s second green loan in total, after its initial 1 billion pesos green loan.

Green Financing for Digital Expansion

PLDT said similar to its first green loan, the loan proceeds are earmarked for the nationwide expansion of its fiber footprint, which will not only narrow the country’s digital divide but also ensure a fast and reliable internet experience facilitated by an energy-efficient network.

“PLDT’s active participation in the growing domestic market of sustainable finance is a demonstration of our adherence to global best practices in pursuit of sustainable profitability,” said the chief risk management officer at PLDT.

“We are encouraged by the financial community’s support of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ advocacy for sustainable financing as we continue to explore various ways to green our operations. Our partnership with Metrobank reinforces our commitment to broaden our sustainable financing portfolio.”

Fiber-Optic Technology Advantages

PLDT noted that Fiber-optic technology is integral to its energy-efficient network, consuming significantly less energy than traditional copper-based infrastructure and requiring less power for data transmission over long distances while maintaining minimal degradation.

Decarbonization Roadmap Targets

The PLDT Group’s decarbonisation roadmap aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, coming from a 2019 baseline.

PLDT

PLDT, which is the largest integrated telco in the Philippines, said as of end March 2024, it has over 1.1 million cable kilometers of fiber infrastructure, consisting of over 0.2 million cable kilometers of international fiber and over 0.9 million cable kilometers of domestic fiber.