Equinix to Build $130M Data Center in Santiago, Chile: Report

Equinix is planning to build a new $130 million data center in Santiago, Chile. The ST5 facility will have state-of-the-art infrastructure and be located in the Pudahuel district. Equinix also acquired four data centers in Chile and Peru in 2022. The company is expanding its facilities in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil as part of its ongoing growth strategy. Equinix operates over 85 data centers in North and South America.



Data center group Equinix is planning to build a new data center in Santiago, Chile. The US company has reportedly filed an environmental impact declaration for the construction of the ST5 unit, the company’s fifth Chilean data center, according to a report from BN Americas.

Equinix’s Expansion in Chile

With an estimated investment of USD 130 million and spanning an area of 24,420 sqm, Equinix’s ST5 is planned to be built in Santiago’s Pudahuel district. Scheduled to commence in May 2025, the construction of ST5 will be carried out in stages, with the initial phase targeted for completion by April 2027.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The complex will comprise two data rooms, an office module, and ample parking space. Equinix plans to equip ST5 with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including 16 emergency generator sets of 3,500kVA and one of 900kVA for the offices in the event of a power failure. It will also include an oil tank to provide autonomy for around 38 hours at full load.

The company has four data centers in Chile which it acquired in 2022, acquiring four Entel data centers in Chile and Peru for USD 705 million. The four facilities in Santiago – ST1, ST2, ST3, ST4 – have a total capacity of over 7.5 MW and a combined estimated area of 7,536 sqm.

Ongoing Expansion Projects

Equinix recently began the USD 46 million expansion of the ST2 facility in Ciudad de Los Valles, Pudahuel. The expansion is expected to conclude in Q1 2025. The company is also expanding its Mexico facility MX2 and its SP4 unit in Sao Paulo.

Equinix operates over 85 data centers in North America and South America, situated in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, according to its website.