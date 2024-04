In Short:

Shentel’s Glo Fiber brand is expanding its broadband services to 40,000 more premises in Ohio, including Zanesville and Hillsboro. The company aims to provide outstanding customer service and reliability with its fiber optic network. Glo Fiber offers multi-gigabit internet with up to 5 Gbps speeds and plans to continue expanding throughout 2024. Additionally, Shentel rebranded Horizon Telcom to Glo Fiber, further enhancing its presence in Ohio.