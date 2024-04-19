Polish Operator Play and Netcracker Extend Partnership for Digital Services

Netcracker Technology has expanded its partnership with Play, a Polish multi-play operator offering mobile, broadband, and TV services. Play has extended its contract for Digital BSS and professional services to enhance system performance and launch new products quicker. Netcracker will provide support from customer onboarding to billing, ensuring superior service quality. The partnership aims to improve business processes and offer comprehensive service offerings to customers throughout Poland.



Netcracker Technology has expanded its partnership with Play, the Polish multi-play operator. Play, the company that has acquired UPC Poland and is part of Iliad, a European telecommunications group, has extended its contract with Netcracker for Digital BSS and professional services. Digital BSS (Business Support Systems) provides support for a number of functions, from onboarding new subscribers to service activation, including billing and payments.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Play, the operator in Poland, offers mobile, broadband Internet, and television services to customers throughout the country over its mobile and fixed networks.

By integrating Netcracker’s professional services, Play will reportedly gain multiple benefits, including the highest level of system performance, visibility into critical business processes, the ability to quickly launch new products and services, and unmatched service quality.

“We have been working with Netcracker for many years, through several business changes and acquisitions, and we appreciate the extensive experience and knowledge to help us in key areas, such as application development and supporting our BSS stack,” said Play.

Enhanced Business Processes

Commenting on the partnership, Netcracker said, “We are proud to be Play’s vendor of choice for BSS and support and maintenance, which when combined deliver a strong solution for the future.”

Netcracker Technology is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation. With this extended partnership, Netcracker supports new customer onboarding to billing, enabling greater business process visibility and superior service quality for Play, Netcracker said this week.