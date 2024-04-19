Orange Poland to deploy fibre network for 155,000 households with EU funding

Orange Poland has signed contracts for investments in 28 areas to deploy fiber-optic networks in 125 municipalities, funded by the state Project Centre Digital Poland. This initiative will cover 155,000 households and over 22,000 enterprises using EU subsidies. Telecom operators can apply for funding to build broadband networks in areas with poor internet access. Orange Poland will invest PLN 662 million, with an additional PLN 300 million from its own funds.



Orange Poland (Polska) has signed contracts for investments in 28 areas to deploy fiber-optic networks in 125 municipalities with the support of funding calls from the state Project Centre Digital Poland (CPPC). This initiative will benefit around 155,000 households and more than 22,000 enterprises through EU subsidies, as announced by Orange Poland in an official statement this week.

Broadband Expansion Initiative

Under the funding calls by CPPC, telecom operators were eligible to seek funding for constructing broadband networks in 402 areas where internet access is challenging and commercial investments are not feasible. The goal for operators is to establish widespread access to broadband networks with top-notch technical specifications.

Orange Poland is set to build broadband networks in 125 municipalities, with the infrastructure facilitating residents in over 2,300 towns to benefit from high-speed fiber broadband connectivity.

Funding and Investment

The fiber deployment will be financed using EU subsidies totaling PLN 662 million, with an additional PLN 300 million from Orange Poland for network expansion.

The company emphasizes its long-term commitment as an investor in the Polish telecommunications sector, having dedicated approximately PLN 10 billion to investments in the past 5 years. Specifically, more than PLN 4 billion has been invested in fiber infrastructure since 2015.

Orange highlights that aligning the network construction with the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO in Polish) mirrors its objective to enhance telecommunications infrastructure in Poland.