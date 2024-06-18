IN-SPACe introduces pre-incubation programme for space startups, ET Telecom

In Short:

IN-SPACe has launched a program to support space tech entrepreneurs in India. The program will help young innovators in technical courses or pursuing Masters/PhD degrees, as well as early-stage space start-ups. It aims to provide guidance and tools to turn space dreams into reality, with a focus on innovation and prototype development. Participants will receive support from industry experts, fostering a culture of innovation in the space sector. The program will help unlock the potential of entrepreneurs and contribute to India’s leadership in the global space industry. Interested applicants can find more information on the IN-SPACe website.

IN-SPACe Launches Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship Programme for Space Startups

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has introduced a new initiative aimed at supporting early-stage space startups – the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) programme. This innovative programme is designed to nurture and empower the next generation of space tech innovators, providing them with the necessary tools and guidance to turn their space dreams into reality.

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

“India’s space sector is on the brink of significant growth, and young entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in driving this expansion. The PIE programme will serve as a launchpad, not only imparting technical knowledge but also equipping individuals with the business skills essential to navigate the complexities of the space industry,” stated Pawan Goenka, the chairman of IN-SPACe.

The programme is open to students in technical courses, graduates expected in 2024, Master’s or Doctorate students, as well as early-stage startups focused on space technologies and seeking to develop entrepreneurial ventures.

Fostering Innovation

According to Goenka, the early-stage support provided by the programme will unlock the potential of innovative minds and contribute to India’s leadership in the global space industry.

The 21-month journey of the programme will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through phases of ideation, innovation, and prototype development, ensuring structured support at each critical stage. Participants will have direct access to industry veterans and subject matter experts for valuable insights, feedback, and networking opportunities.

Cultivating a Culture of Innovation

“The programme will nurture a culture of innovation among entrepreneurs, driving scientific advancements that result in socio-economic benefits, foster broader economic development, and create new job opportunities within India’s space sector,” added Goenka.

Aspiring applicants must not have received any grants, funding, or monetary support from private or government schemes, and all submissions must be original work to qualify. Early-stage startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on or after July 1, 2022, are eligible to apply. For more information, visit www.inspace.gov.in.

Let’s support the next generation of space tech innovators as they embark on this exciting journey of entrepreneurship in the space industry!