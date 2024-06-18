DoT releases two proposals to drive innovation in telecom sector

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is encouraging innovation in the telecom sector with two new calls for proposals. This is part of their Jai Anusandhan initiative to support startups and promote research and entrepreneurship. The proposals focus on 5G intelligent villages and quantum encryption algorithms. The goal is to advance technology, promote R&D, and achieve digital growth across India. The proposals will be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme. The 5G intelligent village initiative aims to bring 5G technology to rural communities for agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2024.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Initiatives for Innovation

Exciting news from the Department of Telecommunications! They’ve just announced two fantastic calls for proposals to boost innovation and technology in the telecom sector.

Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

This move is a big step towards Jai Anusandhan, encouraging innovative start-ups in India and creating a platform for research and entrepreneurship. The initiatives showcase DoT’s dedication to supporting indigenous research and development, promoting IP creation, and ensuring digital growth across the nation.

Categories and Invited Participants

The proposals are focused on **5G intelligent village** and **quantum encryption algorithm (QEA)**. DoT is calling for industry players, MSMEs, start-ups, academia, and government departments involved in telecommunication technology to participate. These projects will be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, emphasizing the importance of advanced technologies for societal benefits and India’s leadership in telecom innovation.

5G Intelligent Village Initiative

The 5G intelligent village project aims to bring 5G technology to rural communities for transformative impact. By addressing key areas like agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability, these proposals will uplift villages like Dharmaj, Ramgarh, Anandpur, and more across different states.

Dharmaj, Anand district, Gujarat

Ramgarh urf Rajahi, Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh

Anandpur Jalbera, Ambala district, Haryana

Bajargaon, Nagpur district, Maharashtra

Bhagwanpura, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan

Dablong, Nagaon district, Assam

Raosar, Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh

Aari, Guna district, Madhya Pradesh

Banskhedi, Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh

Burripalem, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh

Enhancing Connectivity with 5G

The proposals aim to showcase the benefits of 5G connectivity in these villages, utilizing features like URLLC and mMTC effectively. This initiative will bring together telecom providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers to drive research and development in the 5G space.

India-Specific Quantum Encryption Algorithm

DoT is also looking for a cutting-edge **QEA** that leverages quantum mechanics for top-notch security and encryption capabilities. This initiative will secure digital communication channels efficiently.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2024.