DoT releases two proposals to drive innovation in telecom sector

In Short:
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is encouraging innovation in the telecom sector with two new calls for proposals. This is part of their Jai Anusandhan initiative to support startups and promote research and entrepreneurship. The proposals focus on 5G intelligent villages and quantum encryption algorithms. The goal is to advance technology, promote R&D, and achieve digital growth across India. The proposals will be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme. The 5G intelligent village initiative aims to bring 5G technology to rural communities for agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2024.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Initiatives for Innovation
Exciting news from the Department of Telecommunications! They’ve just announced two fantastic calls for proposals to boost innovation and technology in the telecom sector.
Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship
This move is a big step towards Jai Anusandhan, encouraging innovative start-ups in India and creating a platform for research and entrepreneurship. The initiatives showcase DoT’s dedication to supporting indigenous research and development, promoting IP creation, and ensuring digital growth across the nation.
Categories and Invited Participants
The proposals are focused on **5G intelligent village** and **quantum encryption algorithm (QEA)**. DoT is calling for industry players, MSMEs, start-ups, academia, and government departments involved in telecommunication technology to participate. These projects will be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, emphasizing the importance of advanced technologies for societal benefits and India’s leadership in telecom innovation.
5G Intelligent Village Initiative
The 5G intelligent village project aims to bring 5G technology to rural communities for transformative impact. By addressing key areas like agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability, these proposals will uplift villages like Dharmaj, Ramgarh, Anandpur, and more across different states.
- Dharmaj, Anand district, Gujarat
- Ramgarh urf Rajahi, Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh
- Anandpur Jalbera, Ambala district, Haryana
- Bajargaon, Nagpur district, Maharashtra
- Bhagwanpura, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan
- Dablong, Nagaon district, Assam
- Raosar, Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh
- Aari, Guna district, Madhya Pradesh
- Banskhedi, Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh
- Burripalem, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh
Enhancing Connectivity with 5G
The proposals aim to showcase the benefits of 5G connectivity in these villages, utilizing features like URLLC and mMTC effectively. This initiative will bring together telecom providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers to drive research and development in the 5G space.
India-Specific Quantum Encryption Algorithm
DoT is also looking for a cutting-edge **QEA** that leverages quantum mechanics for top-notch security and encryption capabilities. This initiative will secure digital communication channels efficiently.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity! The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2024.