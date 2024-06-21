Certain sections of the Telecom Act 2023 to be enforced from June 26, reports ET Telecom.

In Short:

The government has announced that certain sections of the Telecommunications Act 2023 will be effective from June 26, 2024. The Act replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, which is 150 years old. Not all sections of the Act, such as those related to administrative allocation of spectrum, have been notified yet. The Department of Telecommunications will work on rules for various provisions, and issues like right of way and penalties will be addressed later. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act will not come into effect initially. Overall, the new Telecommunications Act will bring significant changes to the telecom sector in India.

Exciting News Alert: Telecommunications Act 2023 to Come into Force on June 26!

Hey there, folks! Here’s some hot-off-the-press news for you – the government has announced that certain sections of the Telecommunications Act 2023 will be coming into force from June 26. How cool is that?

The new Act will be replacing the age-old Indian Telegraph Act after 150 years, isn’t that something! As per the gazette notification issued late Friday, key sections of the Act like 1, 2, 10 to 30, and others will be in full swing starting June 26.

What’s in Store?

Now, hold on to your hats, as there’s more to this story. While some sections have been brought into effect, others like the spectrum allocation for satellite services are yet to be notified. Officials are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition to this new era in telecommunications.

One top official mentioned, “All existing provisions and rules continue unless repugnant to these sections.” This means, we are in for a transition, but with a touch of continuity!

But wait, there’s more! The Department of Telecommunications is gearing up to seek the expertise of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for ironing out modalities related to spectrum pricing and administrative allocation. Exciting times ahead for the telecom sector, indeed!

What Lies Ahead?

While we eagerly await the full-fledged implementation of the Act on June 26, some aspects like penalties and certain provisions will be given more time for deliberation. After all, good things take time, right?

So, mark your calendars for June 26, as we step into a new era of telecommunications with the Telecommunications Act 2023. Cheers to progress and innovation!