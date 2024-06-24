Partial Implementation of Indian Telecommunications Act 2023 begins from June 26, 2024

In Short:

The government is all set to implement new rules under certain sections of the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023 starting from June 26, 2024.

Key Updates

Definitions: The Act now clearly defines various terminologies making it easier to understand and enhancing investor confidence, a great step towards ease of doing business.

The Act now clearly defines various terminologies making it easier to understand and enhancing investor confidence, a great step towards ease of doing business. Right of Way (RoW) framework: The RoW framework now includes public and private property, broadening public entities to include government agencies, local bodies, and PPP projects like airports, seaports, and highways.

The RoW framework now includes public and private property, broadening public entities to include government agencies, local bodies, and PPP projects like airports, seaports, and highways. Common ducts: Supporting the Gati Shakti vision, the law allows the central government to establish common ducts and cable corridors.

Supporting the Gati Shakti vision, the law allows the central government to establish common ducts and cable corridors. Telecommunication standards: To ensure national security and promote India’s tech developers, the Act empowers setting standards for telecommunication services and networks.

To ensure national security and promote India’s tech developers, the Act empowers setting standards for telecommunication services and networks. National security and public safety: Strong provisions are in place to safeguard national security and public safety.

Strong provisions are in place to safeguard national security and public safety. Inclusive service delivery, innovation, and technology development: The Act now includes supporting universal services in underserved areas, innovation, and new technology deployment.

The Act now includes supporting universal services in underserved areas, innovation, and new technology deployment. Protection of users: Measures are included to protect users from unsolicited communication and create a grievance redressal mechanism.

Measures are included to protect users from unsolicited communication and create a grievance redressal mechanism. Digital by design: Embracing digital transformation, the Act ensures online dispute resolution and digital frameworks.

To ease the transition, sections 61 and 62 will provide continuity with the existing framework until new rules are established under the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023.

What to Expect

The aim of the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023 is to modernize and consolidate laws related to telecom services and networks, spectrum assignment, and more. This Act replaces older legislation like the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, 1933 to align with technological advancements in the telecom sector.