Government collects bids of Rs 112.6 billion on Day 1 of 5G spectrum auction.

In Short:

The government received bids worth Rs 112.6 billion on the first day of India’s second 5G spectrum sale. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea focused on 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands for spectrum renewals. Bids exceeded the base price in various circles. Reliance Jio also increased holdings in key markets. The auction did not see bids for 800 MHz, 3.3 GHz, or 26 GHz bands. Bid value increased over rounds but remained steady on the fifth. The auction will continue on June 26, 2024. Telcos bid for bands in multiple circles, with demand in specific regions.

India’s Second 5G Spectrum Sale Sees Strong Bidding on First Day

Strong Start with Bids Worth Rs 112.6 Billion

The Indian government kicked off India’s second 5G spectrum sale with quite a bang! After five rounds of auction on the first day, bids worth about Rs 112.6 billion poured in. It’s like a thrilling bidding war happening in the telecom world!

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) Making Moves

According to data by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), these telecom giants are in the spotlight. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) are eyeing the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands in key circles where they face spectrum renewals. The competition is heating up!

Bidding Frenzy

Bids soared above the base price for the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands in various circles. The telecom arena is buzzing with activities in Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, and many more regions. The stakes are high!

New Spectrum Acquisitions

Airtel and Reliance Jio are strategically acquiring spectrum. Airtel secures 1800 MHz in West Bengal while Reliance Jio focuses on boosting its airwave holdings in key markets like Kolkata, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The game is on!

Looking Towards the Future

Even though the 5G mid-band and high-band spectrum were not the center of attention on the first day, there’s still a lot in store. Telcos have their eyes set on the big prize, and Airtel and Vi are making smart moves with renewals. The future looks exciting!

Upcoming Rounds and Rising Bid Values

As the bidding war intensifies, the bid value climbed steadily on the first day. From an initial Rs 102.93 billion to Rs 112.59 billion by the fourth round, the frenzy is palpable! And guess what? The auction resumes on June 26, 2024, for more thrilling rounds!