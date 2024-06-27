TRAI chairman: Satellite technology crucial for connectivity in remote areas – ET Telecom

Satellite technology is crucial for connecting remote areas, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Private space startups in India are exploring deep technologies and attracting investments. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has built significant space capability and talent in the country. The upcoming launch of GSAT-20 will provide high bandwidth connectivity. India is becoming a major player in the global space industry, with projections of 60% growth in investments over the next decade. The focus is on integrating into the global supply chain and making India a hub for satellite manufacturing. Space technology must inspire innovation for humanity, not just for business and economy.

Imagine being able to connect with anyone, anywhere, even in the most remote corners of the world. Well, according to Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, satellite technology is paving the way for just that!

A New Era in Connectivity

Speaking at the India Space Congress 2024, Lahoti emphasized the revolutionary growth of satellite technology and how it will significantly enhance connectivity in remote areas. It’s like bringing the world to your doorstep!

Private Sector Making Waves

But it’s not just about the technology; it’s also about the people driving the innovation. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, highlighted the deep tech initiatives by space startups, promising new opportunities on the horizon.

With over 200 startups in the space industry and a positive investment outlook, the private sector is gearing up for a space revolution. The recent $135 million investment in 2023 speaks volumes about the sector’s potential!

India’s Rising Star in Space

And who better to lead this charge than ISRO? S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, emphasized the significant space capabilities and talent in the country. He also hinted at the launch of GSAT-20, a high-throughput Ka-band Satellite, set to elevate India’s connectivity game with over 50gbps bandwidth capacity.

A Global Player in the Making

According to Rainer Horn of Novaspace, India is making its mark on the global stage and is set to witness a 60% growth in space investments over the next decade. The future looks bright for India’s space aspirations!

As Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India & Chairman & MD of Ananth Technologies Limited, rightly puts it, India is on its way to becoming a hub for global satellite manufacturing, integrating seamlessly into the global supply chain.