Vodafone Idea’s new Rs 169 plan now includes Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new Rs 169 plan with 8GB data and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days. The OTT benefit will be active for 90 days. If you only need data, there is a Rs 98 plan with 9GB data for 21 days and a Rs 75 plan with 6GB data for 7 days (with 1.5GB bonus data on app recharge). Make sure to have an active base plan for these benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new Rs 169 plan for its customers, which includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no extra cost. This plan falls under the data plans category and requires an active base prepaid plan. If you are looking for a data plan with the added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, this offer might interest you.

Vodafone Idea Rs 169 Plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 169 plan offers 8GB of data with a validity of 30 days. The included Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is valid for 3 months or 90 days. Unused benefits will expire after the validity period.

If you prefer a plan with only data and no OTT benefit, the Rs 98 plan might be more suitable. This plan provides 9GB of data with a validity of 21 days. Another option is the Rs 75 plan, which offers 6GB of data for 7 days and currently includes additional bonus data for customers.

Customers using the Rs 75 plan can avail an additional 1.5GB of bonus data by recharging through the official Vi mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices.