Stream Three New Fantasy Manga Anime Shows on OTT This Weekend, Featuring Demon Slayer

Manga comics have a massive fan following. While reading manga is enjoyable, watching these stories come to life as anime can be an entirely different experience. Anime series and films have gained popularity over the years for their unique concepts and storylines spanning various genres like romance, comedy, drama, action, and fantasy.

Fantasy Manga Anime Series Available on OTT:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019-present)

‘Demon Slayer’ is a popular anime series adapted from a fantasy manga. The story follows a family hunted by demons, with only Tanjiro and Nezuko surviving. As Nezuko undergoes a transformation into a demon, Tanjiro sets out to save her.

Where to watch: Netflix | IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Land of the Lustrous (2012)

‘Land of the Lustrous’ is a unique tale set in a future where Earth is inhabited by genderless beings called Gems. When the Moon Dwellers attack Earth, a conflict arises as they aim to destroy the Gems for their own purposes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll | IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Dorohedoro (2020)

‘Dorohedoro’ unfolds in a dark city where sorcerers conduct experiments on captured individuals. Amidst this chaos, a reptile-headed Caiman with amnesia and his friend Nikaido strive to survive in this strange world.

Where to watch: Netflix | IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

‘Tokyo Ghoul’ is a horror fantasy anime set in a world where ghoul-like beings coexist with humans, feeding on human flesh to survive. The series delves into the challenge of humanity’s coexistence with these creatures.

Where to watch: Netflix | IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

