VIL shareholders approve plan to raise authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore

Debt-laden telco Vodafone Idea’s shareholders agreed to raise its authorized share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore and issue equity shares to Oriana Investments. The resolutions were approved at the EGM with majority shareholder support, following a recent Rs 18,000 crore offering. VIL also sought approval to issue preferential shares worth Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments, an Aditya Birla Group entity.

Vodafone Idea Shareholders Approve Proposal to Raise Authorised Share Capital

In a recent regulatory filing, it was announced that debt-ridden telco Vodafone Idea shareholders have approved a proposal to increase its authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore. The company also plans to issue equity shares on a preferential basis to promoter group firm Oriana Investments.

Approval at Extraordinary General Meeting

At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on May 8, all special resolutions were approved by a majority of the shareholders, with only a slight number of voters opposing them. The scrutiniser report confirmed that all resolutions mentioned in the EGM notice were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the Proposal

Vodafone Idea sought approval from shareholders to raise the authorized share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 75,000 crore, following a recent Rs 18,000 crore follow-on offering (FPO). Additionally, the company also requested approval to issue preferential shares worth Rs 2,075 crore to promoter group firm Oriana Investments Pte, which is an Aditya Birla Group entity.