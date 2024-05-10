Check out these 4 OTT films ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine, popular Marvel characters, team up in a new action-comedy superhero film to fight a common enemy, set to release on July 26, 2024. The trailer has already created a lot of excitement. In the meantime, check out similar action-comedy movies on OTT platforms like Kung Fu Panda, Ghostbusters, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Guardians of the Galaxy to fulfill your entertainment needs.

Watch These 4 OTT Films Before Deadpool and Wolverine

Kung Fu Panda Movie Series (2008-2024)

Kung Fu Panda series from Disney Pixar follows the adventures of Po, a panda in Ancient China, who is chosen to protect his community from evil forces alongside the Furious Five.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Apple TV (Rented) | IMDb Rating: 7/10

Ghostbusters (1984)

The classic film ‘Ghostbusters’ follows a group of scientists turned ghost hunters who must save New York City from paranormal threats.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV (Rented) | IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Oscar-winning ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ portrays the journey of an Asian family navigating through different dimensions and confronting suppressed emotions.

Where to watch: Sony LIV | IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Movie Series (2014-2023)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series follows Peter Quill and his team as they battle villains to protect the galaxy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (Rented) | IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Whether you’re eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ or simply looking for some thrilling entertainment, these OTT films are guaranteed to provide excitement, laughter, and adventure from the comfort of your home.