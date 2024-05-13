4 Netflix Films Addressing Social Issues to Watch This Week

In Short:

Netflix Movies About Social Issues

With each passing day, society faces increasing challenges with division and lack of understanding. In the midst of this, certain films aim to shed light on important social topics. Here are some must-watch movies available on Netflix:

Bulbbul (2020)

‘Bulbbul’ is a compelling narrative set in late 1880s British India. It follows the story of a young girl who faces abuse and injustice but rises above it to seek justice.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

The Social Dilemma (2020)

‘The Social Dilemma’ is a documentary drama that delves into the impact of social media on society. It exposes the hidden truths behind tech giants and their influence on our lives.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Descendant (2022)

‘Descendant’ recounts the harrowing experiences of Black inhabitants in Africatown, Alabama. It sheds light on their ancestors’ struggles and resilience.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Masaan (2015)

‘Masaan’ portrays the lives of individuals in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, addressing social issues like caste, gender, and love. It offers a glimpse into the complexities of society.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

These films on Netflix encourage viewers to reflect on pressing social issues and promote empathy, understanding, and action.





