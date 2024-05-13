Centre to launch unified portal for digital public goods

The government is planning to create a unified portal listing all digital public goods (DPGs) in one place, making it easier to access services like Aadhaar and UPI. This will involve coordination with all ministries and departments. The goal is to streamline information and promote ease of doing business. The portal may also include DPGs that are still in development for collaboration opportunities. The global market size of DPGs is estimated to be $100 billion in the next few years.

Government to Launch Unified Portal for Digital Public Goods Listing

The government is planning to introduce a single portal that will list all its digital public goods (DPGs) such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface, and Open Network for Digital Commerce in one centralized location. This initiative aims to provide easier access to all the apps and services for the public, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Creating the Portal

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is expected to lead the development of the portal and collaborate with various ministries, departments, and agencies to compile information about the digital public infrastructure (DPI) established by them. This move is aimed at streamlining the access process for users who currently have to navigate through multiple platforms to access different services.

Key Objectives

Government departments will be required to provide details about the tasks performed by their DPI, the user base, underlying technology, use of open protocols, and any special requirements for accessing the services. The portal aims to not only facilitate user access but also promote ease of doing business, especially for multinational companies utilizing these digital services.

Future Prospects

The portal will also include information about upcoming DPGs that are still under development, offering opportunities for application developers and software engineers to collaborate and innovate on top of the existing digital infrastructure. Currently, around 60 DPGs have been either fully or partially developed across different levels in the country.

Global Market Potential

Estimates suggest that the global market size for DPGs is expected to reach $100 billion within the next five to six years. According to EY, the cost per person for developing a DPG in countries with populations exceeding 50 million could be as low as 74 cents.

