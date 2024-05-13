Report: iPhone 16 Pro to Have 20% Brighter Display

In Short:

The new iPhone 16 Pro from Apple will have the brightest display ever seen on an iPhone, with 1200nits of typical brightness. This will be great for customers who use their phones in direct sunlight. Other brands are also working on brighter displays. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced in September, possibly with a new camera sensor and A18 Pro chip. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series introduced a Titanium body, which may continue with the 16 Pro.

Apple to Launch iPhone 16 Pro with Brightest Display Ever

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature the brightest display ever seen on an Apple smartphone. The upcoming device, which follows the iPhone 15 Pro with support for 1000nits of typical brightness, will now boast an impressive 1200nits of typical brightness. This enhancement will greatly benefit users who frequently use their iPhones outdoors, especially under direct sunlight. The news was shared on Weibo by tipster Instant Digital.

Peak Brightness vs Typical Brightness

It is important to note that while the peak brightness support for the iPhone 15 Pro is already at 2000nits, this level is only achievable under specific conditions and may not be practical for indoor use. Many other smartphone brands are also working on improving the brightness of their displays. Additionally, manufacturers must balance the need for high brightness with power efficiency to prevent excessive battery drain.

Competition and Upcoming Features

The OnePlus 12 is reportedly aiming for a peak brightness of 4500nits with a typical brightness of 1600nits, showcasing impressive display capabilities. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series in September this year, alongside the introduction of the A18 Pro chip and potentially a new camera sensor for the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro series introduced the Titanium body design, a trend likely to continue with the 16 Pro models. Updates for the standard iPhone 16 models are also anticipated, building on the previous design changes and camera improvements introduced with the iPhone 15.