India’s influencer marketing sector to grow to Rs 34 billion by 2026.

In Short:

Engaging with Niche Audiences on Social Media

Are you on Instagram and YouTube all the time? Well, guess what! Smaller platforms like **Snapchat** are also becoming popular for reaching out to unique niche audiences.

The Rise of Influencer Marketing

With the rise of digitalization, more internet access, and social media craze, consumers are leaning towards influencer marketing. But now, with the emergence of regional and micro-influencers, creators are about to start getting paid based on the results they bring, like increased brand sales.

“Influencers are now taking the spotlight in advertising and entertainment. They offer exactly what audiences want, not just what brands say,” says **Tusharr Kumar**, COO of OML Entertainment.

Brands Joining the Bandwagon

Companies are teaming up with influencers for regular content creation and product launches. **Rushabh Shah** from OPPORTUNE mentions that brands now focus on regional influencers who have a strong influence on specific areas rather than just mega influencers.

According to **Rahul Khanna**, from Barcode, influencers provide cost-effective and genuine engagement, leading to brands and streaming platforms jumping on board for partnerships.

The Creator Economy Wave

It’s not just the top metros anymore! **Vijay Subramaniam** from Collective Artists Network says that more creators from various regions are making a mark in the creator economy, attracting the attention of multinational corporations.

From social e-commerce to offline gatherings sparked by online conversations, influencers are expanding their horizons and connecting with audiences in unique ways.

Exploring New Horizons

**Mayank Vora** from Logicloop suggests that influencers can venture into sustainable living, mental health advocacy, and digital wellness. By partnering with relevant groups and enterprises, influencers can stay relevant in emerging sectors.

And it’s not just Instagram and YouTube anymore! Platforms like **Snapchat** are gaining traction in the influencer market, especially among younger audiences with their short-form videos and AR filters.

Paving the Way for Smaller Influencers

The focus is shifting towards smaller influencers as the industry grows more competitive. **Mitesh Kothari** from White Rivers Media emphasizes the move towards a performance-based model, where compensation is tied to outcomes like clicks, conversions, and sales.

As the industry evolves, the revenue model is anticipated to shift more towards performance, providing smaller influencers with a level playing field.