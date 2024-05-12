Unitirreno Subsea Cable System Close to Completion, Obtains Landing Permits

In Short:

Unitirreno Subsea Cable System Nears Completion, Advancing Mediterranean Connectivity

Unitirreno Submarine Network (Unitirreno) has made significant progress in the development of its advanced subsea cable system, bringing it closer to its scheduled Ready-for-Service date in the second quarter of 2025. The company has obtained Trunk Landing Permits, completed the full qualification of the fibre pair system, and is currently manufacturing the system.

Secured Trunk Landing Permits

Unitirreno has secured environmental permits in key locations such as Mazara del Vallo, Genoa, and Rome. These permits play a vital role in establishing major connection points within the subsea cable network. Additionally, the Unitirreno subsea cable, with a 24-fibre pair system, has achieved full qualification of subsea repeaters and optical cables, a first in the Mediterranean region.

Manufacturing Progress

Manufacturing of the Unitirreno cable system and associated equipment is progressing as per the schedule, under the leadership of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

“Securing trunk landing permits in Mazara del Vallo, Genoa, and Rome is a significant milestone for Unitirreno. These permits are crucial for establishing essential connection points within our subsea network and mark a major step towards enhancing regional connectivity to meet evolving business needs,” Unitirreno stated.

Marine Survey

In 2023, Elettra successfully conducted the marine survey of the Unitirreno project using its survey vessel Urbano Monti. Upon completion of manufacturing, Elettra will carry out the marine installation using its cableship.

The Unitirreno subsea cable system is expected to greatly improve regional connectivity in the Mediterranean region, addressing the increasing demand for communication infrastructure connecting to Internet Exchange points in Europe. The system, spanning approximately 890 kilometers, will connect Mazara del Vallo to Genoa with a junction point in Rome and the option for a connection to Sardinia.