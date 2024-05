In Short:

State-run Indian telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid plans, costing Rs 58 and Rs 59, to keep customers engaged despite struggles with 4G deployment. The Rs 58 plan offers 2GB data daily for 7 days, while the Rs 59 plan provides 1GB data daily and unlimited calling for 7 days. These plans may not increase BSNL’s revenue significantly, but will benefit low-income customers.