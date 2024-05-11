Reliance Jio offers 2GB daily data plans for less than Rs 500

Reliance Jio offers several 2GB daily data prepaid plans under Rs 500 with active service validity. The Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 388, and Rs 398 plans include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and various OTT subscriptions like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The plans also offer extra benefits like Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and JioTV Premium. Customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data with these plans.

Reliance Jio Offers 2GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 500

Reliance Jio provides several 2GB daily data prepaid plans for its customers, with a total of 23 plans offering this service. Today, we will focus on the plans priced under Rs 500, specifically the Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 388, and Rs 398 plans.

Plan Details

Rs 249 Plan: This plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Users also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The service validity of this plan is 23 days.

Rs 299 Plan: Users get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Additional benefits include JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The service validity is 28 days.

Rs 388 Plan: This plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months, along with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud access, with a service validity of 28 days.

Rs 398 Plan: With this plan, users receive 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium subscription. Additionally, users can access content from various OTT platforms. The plan also includes JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and 6GB high-speed data vouchers (x3).

All these plans include unlimited 5G data offer from Jio.