Jio launches new Rs 888 AirFiber and JioFiber plan with Netflix integration

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 888 plan for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users, which includes 15 OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Although the data amount is not specified yet, existing users can switch to this plan. Additionally, Jio is offering a 50-day discount voucher for IPL season till May 31, 2024 to attract new users towards its broadband services.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new entertainment-bundled postpaid plan for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users. This plan offers 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms as additional benefits for consumers, including popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

Jio AirFiber and JioFiber Rs 888 Plan Details

The plan, priced at Rs 888, is not yet listed on the website. However, it is expected to include a generous amount of data, with 1TB for Jio AirFiber and 3.3TB for JioFiber users.

Existing customers can easily switch to this plan, and it is also available for new customers.

In addition, Jio is running a special Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan (DDD) IPL offer, providing eligible users with a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connections. This offer is only valid until May 31, 2024.

The aim of this offer is to attract new users to Jio’s home broadband services, especially during the IPL 2024 season, where users will require ample data and high-speed internet for streaming matches on JioCinema.