In Short:

Reliance Jio has improved its network for Chardham Yatra pilgrims, expanding 4G and launching True 5G in Uttarakhand. Jio uses 700 MHz band for better coverage and offers the fastest download speeds in India. Airtel also offers free 5G services but lags behind Jio. Both companies are currently not charging extra for 5G, focusing on expanding coverage instead of monetization.

Reliance Jio Ensures Seamless Connectivity for Chardham Pilgrims