PNB to raise $898 million capital through QIP solely for institutional investors

In Short:

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to sell shares to investors to boost its capital reserves. The bank aims to raise 75 billion rupees through a Qualified Institutional Placement within six months. PNB forecasts loan growth of 11-12% and aims to open 150 new branches this fiscal year. The bank also plans to improve asset quality and adhere to new central bank regulations.

Punjab National Bank to Boost Capital Reserves with Share Sale

Exciting news from Punjab National Bank (PNB) – one of India’s major state-run lenders! The Chief Executive Officer, Atul Kumar Goel, has revealed plans for a significant share sale to institutional investors within the next six months. This move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital reserves.

Efforts to Raise Capital

In December, PNB’s board approved a plan to raise 75 billion rupees (approximately $898 million) through equity capital. This capital increase will be achieved through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), targeting institutional investors exclusively. The bank aims to complete the share sale within the next six months, as confirmed by Goel in an interview with Reuters.

Growth and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead to the financial year 2025, PNB anticipates a loan growth rate of 11% to 12%, slightly higher than the 11.2% year-on-year growth observed from January to March. The bank also plans to boost deposit growth to 9%-10% for the fiscal year, up from nearly 7% growth in the previous quarter.

On the corporate front, PNB has a robust loan pipeline of approximately 1 trillion rupees, with a significant portion already sanctioned for disbursement. The bank reported a significant increase in net profit for the January-March period, driven by reductions in loan-loss provisions.

Future Goals and Initiatives

PNB aims to further enhance its asset quality in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with a focus on bad loan recoveries expected to reach around 180 billion rupees. The bank is committed to reducing both gross and net non-performing asset ratios to below 5% and 0.5%, respectively, by March 2025.

As part of its expansion plans, PNB intends to open an additional 150 branches during the current fiscal year.

Regulatory Developments

Noting the regulatory landscape, Goel mentioned that Indian banks are set to provide feedback on a central bank proposal aimed at tightening regulations for infrastructure project loans. He expressed confidence that the proposed guidelines would not hinder project financing and assured that PNB would comply with the new rules if implemented.

(With inputs from Reuters)