All You Need to Know About the Moto Edge 50 Fusion Launch in India on May 16

Motorola is launching a new smartphone called Moto Edge 50 Fusion on May 16, 2024. The device will come in Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, and Hot Pink colors. It will have a 50MP Sony camera, 144hz 3D curved display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC, 5000mAh battery, and support for 5G bands. Price details will be revealed on the launch date.

Motorola is set to introduce a new smartphone in India named Moto Edge 50 Fusion. The device has already been unveiled on a Flipkart listing, showcasing its specifications, color choices, and design. The official launch date of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is May 16, 2024. Let’s delve into the confirmed details of the device.

Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Key Features

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion will be offered in three color variants – Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, and Hot Pink. It features a dual-camera setup at the back, highlighted by a groundbreaking 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera sensor. The secondary sensor will be a 13MP ultrawide sensor with macro vision capabilities. For selfies, a 32MP sensor will be present at the front. The device supports 4K 30fps video recording from both front and rear cameras, along with OIS.

It boasts the segment’s brightest 144Hz 3D Curved Display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 6.7-inch pOLED display offers 1600nits peak brightness, 10-bit color support, and an on-display fingerprint sensor.

Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC (not the 7 Gen 3 for some reason) with up to 12GB RAM, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion features IP68 certification and 68W TurboPower charging. The device houses a 5000mAh battery, supports 15 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and runs on Hello UI based on Android 14 out of the box. It is promised to receive 3 years of OS upgrades and four years of SMR updates.

Stay tuned for the pricing details on May 16, 2024.