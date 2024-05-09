Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ now available in India!

Motorola has launched two new TWS earphones in India – moto buds and moto buds+. The moto buds+ has been tuned by Bose and is priced at Rs 9,999, while the moto buds are priced at Rs 4,999. Both earphones offer different features like Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.3, and various modes of noise cancellation. They will be available in different colours and go on sale from May 15, 2024.

Motorola has introduced two new products in the Indian market – moto buds and moto buds+. These are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that aim to expand the Motorola ecosystem in the country. In addition to launching new smartphones recently, Motorola is preparing to unveil another device next week. The new moto buds+ has been powered by Bose, a renowned name in the audio industry. Let’s delve into the pricing and specifications of these new earbuds.

moto buds+ and moto buds Price in India

The moto buds+ is priced at Rs 9,999, while the moto buds comes at Rs 4,999. Customers using an ICICI Bank credit card can avail discounts of Rs 2,000 on the moto buds+ and Rs 1,000 on the moto buds. These earbuds will be available for purchase starting May 15, 2024, on Flipkart and Motorola.in.

moto buds+ and moto buds Specifications

The moto buds+ features dual dynamic audio drivers (11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter), support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and offers up to 8 hours of audio playback (with ANC off), extending to 38 hours with the charging case. Charging the case takes about 60 minutes (wired). The ANC goes up to 46dB with modes like Transparency, Adaptive, and Active Noise Cancellation. Available in Forest Grey and Beach Sand colors.

The moto buds features single dynamic audio drivers (12.4mm x 2), support for Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 9 hours of audio playback with ANC off, extending to 42 hours with the charging case. Charging the case takes about 90 minutes. The ANC goes up to 50dB with modes like Transparency, Adaptive, and Active Noise Cancellation. Available in Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, Coral Peach, and Kiwi Green colors.