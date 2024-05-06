Reviewing the OnePlus Buds 3: Unbeatable Quality

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Buds 3 during the Smooth Beyond Belief launch event, sparking initial confusion among consumers. Coming after the Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2, the choice of naming left many wondering about the status of the Buds 3 compared to its predecessors. Priced significantly lower than the Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds 3 raised questions about its premium status.

However, a thorough review has shed light on the OnePlus Buds 3, revealing the rationale behind OnePlus’s decision to introduce this product in India.

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Design

The design of the OnePlus Buds 3 closely resembles that of the Buds Pro 2, with subtle differences such as a new ‘Blue’ color variant. The charging case, similar to the Buds Pro series, features a convenient layout and elegant placement of the earbuds. The earbuds themselves boast a secure fit and premium finish, adding to their appeal and comfort.

The lightweight nature of the Buds 3, with each earbud weighing 4.8 grams, contributes to their overall comfort and usability.

Rating – 10/10

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Battery

The battery performance of the OnePlus Buds 3 is commendable, offering long-lasting usage with minimal charging frequency. With a spacious 520mAh battery in the case, complemented by 58mAh batteries in each earbud, users can enjoy extended playback times. The inclusion of ANC modes adds versatility to the experience without compromising significantly on battery life.

Fast-charging support through the Type-C port further enhances the user experience, ensuring quick and efficient recharging.

Rating – 9/10

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Sound Quality

The OnePlus Buds 3 deliver an exceptional sound experience, showcasing impressive bass clarity and refined audio quality. Enhanced by Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and LHDC support, the earbuds cater to music enthusiasts seeking a dynamic audio experience. Additionally, the Buds 3 excel in call quality, ensuring clear communication without interference.

Rating – 9/10

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Overall Performance, App and Features

The OnePlus Buds 3 exhibit strong overall performance, showcasing a blend of sound quality, battery efficiency, and versatile features. With OnePlus Audio ID 2.0 and intuitive touch controls, users can personalize their audio experience effortlessly. The incorporation of dual drivers and Smart Adaptive noise cancellation further enhance the audio quality and user convenience.

While OnePlus users can access settings directly through Bluetooth listings, non-OnePlus users can utilize the HeyMelody app for seamless control and customization.

Rating – 9/10

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Price and Conclusion

The OnePlus Buds 3 are priced competitively at Rs 5,499, offering a premium sound experience at an affordable cost. Available in stylish color options and featuring convenient controls, the Buds 3 cater to users seeking quality audio solutions without breaking the bank. With additional discounts and warranty benefits, the OnePlus Buds 3 prove to be a compelling choice in the earbuds market.