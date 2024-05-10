UK grants conditional security clearance for Vodafone-Three merger

The British government approved the merger between Vodafone and Three UK, with certain security conditions. A National Security Committee will oversee sensitive work related to national security. The competition regulator is conducting a separate investigation due to concerns about competition. Vodafone and Three believe the merger will improve competition and network infrastructure. Security committee to provide updates to the government and monitor specific topics.

British Government Approves Vodafone and Hutchison Merger with Security Conditions

By Shanima A

The British government has issued a final order conditionally approving the proposed merger between Vodafone‘s UK operation and Hutchison‘s Three UK, after conducting a thorough national security assessment of the telecom deal.

National Security Approval with Conditions

The UK’s Cabinet Office has outlined security conditions for the deal, including the establishment of a “National Security Committee” by the companies to oversee sensitive work that may impact national security.

A separate investigation by Britain’s competition regulator is ongoing, following concerns about competition in the mobile network sector with the reduction of networks from four to three.

Joint Statement by Vodafone and Three

In a joint statement, Vodafone and Three expressed satisfaction with the national security approval and reiterated their commitment to collaborating with the Competition and Markets Authority.

Both companies believe that the merger will enhance competition in the UK mobile sector and lead to significant improvements in the country’s mobile network infrastructure.

Conditions and Oversight

As per the approved order, the security committee established by Vodafone and Three will provide regular updates and information to the UK government. Additionally, the telecom firms are required to form a technical group within the committee to monitor specific topics related to national security.