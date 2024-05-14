Vodafone Idea plans to expand retail presence in FY25, COO reveals

Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans to open more retail outlets in India in FY25 to increase sales and customer loyalty. The telco currently has three formats of retail outlets and is focusing on automation and digitization. Vi is also enhancing its digital presence with initiatives on the Vi App. Vi’s recent FPO was subscribed seven times, reflecting investor trust. The company plans to invest in expanding 4G services and launching 5G networks.

India’s third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans to expand retail outlets in FY25

Vi, promoted by the Aditya Birla Group and UK’s Vodafone Group Plc, currently operates Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores. The company aims to enhance sales and increase customer loyalty through this expansion. It plans to focus on automation and digitisation to better engage consumers.

Expansion Plans

Vi currently has over 2,700 Vi Shops in rural markets and 400 Vi Mini Stores in semi-urban areas. Vi Stores are mainly in metropolitan locations. The company aims to open more Vi Shops and Vi Mini Stores in FY25 to establish a strong presence in key markets and towns.

Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea, stated, “Our objective is to get as close to the customer as possible. We want to ensure our presence in all key markets and towns.”

Digital Initiatives

Vi is also focusing on enhancing its digital presence by launching initiatives on the Vi App. Approximately 50% of transactions between Vi’s retailers and distributors are now digital, leading to cost savings and improved collections.

Market Penetration

Vi noted that the strategic expansion of retail and digital presence has been successful in broadening its market penetration and enhancing customer engagement. The company serves customers through 787,00 retailers and over 2,300 branded urban stores.

Future Investments

Vi recently concluded an Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) which was oversubscribed. The company plans to invest in expanding its 4G services and rolling out 5G cellular networks to meet customer service quality expectations.