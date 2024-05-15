Top 4 Anime Series to Stream on OTT in May 2024

May 2024 is an exciting time for anime fans, with several highly anticipated releases hitting the screens. “My Hero Academia Season 7” premiered on May 4, followed by “Blood of Zeus Season 2” on May 9. “Demon Slayer Season 4” is set to debut on May 12, and “Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf” will be available on May 23. Whether you’re a veteran fan or a newbie, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month.

We are pleased to present our updated list of the top anime selections for May 2024. As the month progresses, now is the perfect time to relax indoors, binge-watch your favorite show, or embark on a new anime journey as the weather turns warmer. May is an exciting month for anime fans as it brings some of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year.

Let’s dive into our list of recommended anime series that you should watch on OTT.

My Hero Academia Season 7

Calling all My Hero Academia fans! Season 7 premiered on May 4, 2024, promising an exhilarating experience. This highly anticipated season delves into the epic battle against All For One and introduces the new North American hero, Star and Stripe. We encourage you to fully immerse yourself in the anime without revealing too much to avoid spoilers. If you’re new to My Hero Academia, it’s never too late to start. Just be cautious of spoilers from friends and the internet.

Release Date: May 4, 2024

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 premiered exclusively on Netflix on May 9, 2024. If you haven’t caught up on the captivating story yet, there is still time to watch the first season, which consists of only eight episodes. The blend of mythology, action, and adventure in Blood of Zeus is sure to captivate viewers.

Release Date: May 9, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Demon Slayer Season 4

Prepare for the fourth season of Demon Slayer, which covers chapters 128 to 136 of the manga in the Hashira Training Arc. Viewers will witness Tanjiro’s intense training as he aims to become a renowned Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. His ultimate goal remains unchanged: to confront Muzan Kibutsuji and rescue his sister Nezuko. Fans can look forward to another thrilling chapter in the Demon Slayer saga.

Release Date: May 12, 2024

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, a film based on Baku Yumemakura’s serialized novel Garouden, delves into the gritty world of underground combat. Follow the protagonist’s challenging journey as he confronts his inner demons and adversaries while navigating the dangerous realm of underground fighting. Garouden promises compelling character development and intense action.

Release Date: May 23, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Anime enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup this May, featuring a diverse range of releases catering to various preferences. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the genre, these titles offer something for everyone to enjoy. Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of anime as the month unfolds.