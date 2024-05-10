NTT Docomo to Expand Globally with New Subsidiary

In Short:

NTT Docomo, a mobile operator in Japan, is establishing a new subsidiary called NTT Docomo Global in July. The aim is to expand globally and enhance the quality of life for customers through advanced mobile technologies. Services offered will include web3-based payment services and operator-enabling services like Open RAN and a global space-based network. The focus markets initially will be in Southeast Asia and North America, with plans to expand to Europe and the Middle East later.







NTT DOCOMO to Launch NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL Subsidiary for Global Expansion

Japan’s mobile operator NTT Docomo has announced plans to establish a new subsidiary, NTT Docomo Global, in July, to expand its global presence and growth through advanced mobile technologies. NTT Docomo Global will oversee the DOCOMO group’s global business operations, focusing on driving integrated strategies across diverse domains, NTT Docomo said on Friday.

Services Offered

The company will provide application services and operators-enabling services globally, including Web3-based payment services and Docomo’s Data Marketing Platform (DMP) supported by AI. Additionally, it will provide operators-enabling services like Open RAN and a global space-based non-terrestrial network (NTN).

Initially, existing global investments within the Docomo group will be consolidated under NTT Docomo Global. The company plans to make new investments in companies to develop its operator-enabling and application-service businesses, with a focus on expanding its global customer base and distribution channels in the medium to long term.

Market Focus

NTT Docomo Global will develop its geographical markets in Southeast Asia and North America for application services initially, expanding to Europe and the Middle East later. Existing connected-services business will also be expanded globally to meet customer needs.

The company will build its talent portfolio through mid-career recruitment and capital alliances, with an emphasis on expertise in investment, management, and integrated-business development.

A preparatory company has been established to ensure operational readiness, with steps underway to transfer shares from NTT Digital Corporation and OREX SAI, and three overseas subsidiaries, Docomo said noting that these subsidiaries will serve as comprehensive support hubs for global expansion once NTT Docomo Global begins operating in July.





