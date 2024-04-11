Videotron adding 37 new cell towers in Quebec’s outlying regions.

Canadian wireless service provider Videotron plans to build 37 new mobile towers in Quebec’s Abitibi-Temiscamingue and the Laurentians regions to enhance mobile coverage. This initiative, in partnership with the Quebec government, aims to boost economic development and ensure safety. The company has invested over CAD 4 billion in its wireless network since 2008 and, following the acquisition of Freedom Mobile, now serves 3,764,900 subscribers.



Canadian wireless service provider Videotron is set to construct 37 new mobile towers in Quebec, particularly in Abitibi-Temiscamingue and the Laurentians. This initiative is a collaboration with the government of Quebec aimed at enhancing mobile coverage and fostering economic growth in the regions. Videotron announced this plan on Wednesday to enhance wireless connectivity in remote areas of Quebec.

Bridging Connectivity Gaps

“Following the success of Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed, where we connected over 37,000 Quebec households to Videotron‘s high-speed internet network, we are honored to be selected for the Quebec government’s new project to enhance wireless coverage in remote areas,” stated Quebecor. “Having access to a reliable mobile network is vital for supporting economic progress and ensuring the safety of Quebec residents.”

Videotron mentioned that the support from the Quebec government in this agreement will allow them to expand their wireless coverage further, particularly in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, where the company has been investing since 2019.

Investments

By the end of summer 2024, Videotron will finalize the exact locations for the new mobile infrastructure. The company highlighted that since 2008, they have invested over CAD 4 billion in establishing a wireless network to deliver mobile telephony services to their customers.

Acquisition and Expansion

On April 3, 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, establishing the fourth-largest wireless service provider in Canada. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron and Freedom collectively served 3,764,900 wireless mobile subscribers.