Report on latest developments in the telecom industry

BSNL has reached 8 lakh 4G subscribers in north India with the help of Tata Consultancy Services. They aim to install the network core in other regions by August and roll out nationwide by the festival season. Plans for 5G services are in the pipeline. BSNL plans to deploy 20,000 towers and aims for 100 million 4G customers in 12-24 months. Employee unions are pushing for access to Vodafone Idea’s network for better service.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Reaches 8 Lakh 4G Subscribers in North India

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully reached the milestone of 8 lakh 4G subscribers in the northern regions of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh. This achievement comes in the initial phase of the 4G launch, as reported by Business Standard and confirmed by a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Deployment of Indigenous 4G Network

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with Tejas Networks and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), is working on deploying the indigenous 4G network for BSNL. The network core is expected to be installed in the eastern, western, and southern regions by August, with a nationwide rollout planned to coincide with the festival season. Additionally, the official mentioned plans for introducing 5G services within the next 12 months.

Future Plans and Commercial Launch

BSNL has already deployed over 3,500 4G towers and aims to achieve a full-scale commercial launch across the country after reaching the 20,000 towers mark. In line with this, union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in May 2023 that BSNL aims to acquire 100 million 4G customers within 12 to 24 months, alongside plans to erect 100,000 towers across India.

Market Share and Concerns

As of February 2024, BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) collectively held a market share of 7.95% with a combined subscriber base of 86.9 million. However, concerns have been raised by employee unions regarding the shrinking subscriber base and delays in the 4G launch. They have urged the Central government to allow BSNL to utilize Vodafone Idea’s 4G network to enhance services for subscribers immediately.